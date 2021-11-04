Elden Ring Looks More Impressive than Ever in 20 Minutes of 4K Gameplay, Pre-Orders Open
Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games on the near horizon, and yet, Bandai Namco and From Software have been reluctant to show us much of it. The game’s 3-minute gameplay reveal was exciting, but didn't indicate what the game would look like in action that clearly. Well, I’m not sure why Bandai Namco has been holding back, because today they released 20 minutes of 4K PC gameplay, and we can now confidently say the game looks absolutely gorgeous. We get a look at open-world gameplay, traversing varied beautiful landscapes, multiple intense boss fights, and a deep dive into a more traditional Dark-Souls-style “Legacy Dungeon.” Check it all out, below.
Bandai Namco has also opened up pre-orders for Elden Ring. Here’s a pre-order trailer.
Here’s the rundown on the various editions available, some of which are exclusive to Europe and the Middle East:
Launch Edition (Exclusive to Europe and Middle East)
- Elden Ring game
- Exclusive poster
- Art Cards, Stickers and Woven patch
Digital Deluxe Edition - $80
- Elden Ring game
- Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack
Collector’s Edition - $190
- Physical Elden Ring game disc (except for PC where it will be a code in a box)
- 23cm statue of Malenia, Blade of Miquella
- Exclusive SteelBook
- 40-page hardback art book
- Digital Soundtrack
- Poster, Art Cards, Stickers and Woven patch, which are included in the Launch Edition – exclusive to EMEA
Premium Collector’s Edition (Exclusive to Bandai Entertainment Europe Store)
- Physical Elden Ring game disc (except for PC where it will be a code in a box)
- 23cm statue of Malenia – Blade of Miquella
- Official 1:1 Malenia helmet replica
- Exclusive SteelBook
- 40-page hardback art book
- Digital Soundtrack
- Poster, Art Cards, Stickers and Woven patch, which are included in the Launch Edition – exclusive to EMEA
Elden Ring will put players through their paces on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 25, 2022.
