Elden Ring Will Not Be Shown During Taipei Game Show 2021
Another day, another disappointment for all those who are eagerly anticipating Elden Ring, From Software's next game.
The game, which is rumored to resurface again soon after over a year and a half since its announcement, is not going to be shown during the Taipei Game Show this weekend. This has been confirmed by the event's Official YouTube channel during a livestream earlier today, as reported on the Elden Ring subreddit.
Very little is currently known about Elden Ring as of now. Last month, a well-known Chinese content creator shared alleged concept art of the game as well as some gameplay information that has yet to be confirmed.
- The game world is based on the world tree from Norse mythology, and also references something from Celtic mythology.
- The gameplay is similar to Dark Souls, but the map is much larger, includes dynamic weather and day/night alternation. Imagine you fight with a Boss from day to night, he said, and the weather changes from sunny to thunderous.
- The modeling of enemies is more complex, and there will be cthulu-style enemies similar to bloodborne.
- The game development stage has been completed in the first half of 2020 and is now in the polishing stage. The game will be released in 2021, he's pretty sure. It's possible to see a new trailer after the Japanese New Year.
Elden Ring is now in development for PC and consoles. A release date has yet to be confirmed.
A NEW WORLD CREATED BY HIDETAKA MIYAZAKI AND GEORGE R. R. MARTIN
Unparalleled adventure awaits in ELDEN RING, the next epic fantasy title created by FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
ELDEN RING is FromSoftware’s largest game to-date and is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.
