Menu
Company

Mortal Rite Is a Soulslike/Roguelite Indie Game on Kickstarter

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 25, 2022
Mortal Rite

Mortal Rite is an indie developer's attempt at a Soulslike game mixed with roguelite elements. Developed by the five-man team called Round Toast Studios, Mortal Rite is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter ahead of its scheduled Winter 2022 launch on Steam Early Access. The developers are planning for the game to stay in early access for a year or two before the full release.

Check out a detailed overview and the new gameplay trailer below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Ravenbound Is an Open World Roguelite Steeped in Swedish Folklore

The core of Mortal Rite is a fast, action-based melee combat system that allows players to trade blows with enemies and rewards strategy over button-mashing.
Players choose from a variety of characters to embody, each with their own lore, fighting style, and abilities. Overcome enemies by using different skills, strategies, cooperation, collecting, and crafting items to stop the encroachment of the king.

Players can progress through Mortal Rite in single player or with their friends or other random players in our (up to) 5 player co-op mode. You'll be able to switch between partying up or playing alone in between levels.

Every playable character in Mortal Rite is distinctive and considered in their own class. They have their own lore, fighting style, mobility/movement speed, upgrade path, and set of special abilities. Playing through Mortal Rite with different characters will require the player to face a new challenge and employ a new strategy.

Each level in Mortal Rite will be treated as its own mini "Rogue-Lite experience" with save points provided at the end of each level and/or before big boss fights. This mixing of the souls-like and rogue-like genres will provide a rewarding and fun gameplay experience that allows players to replay our game multiple times with different characters, party sizes, and under crazy new conditions!

When "Game Over" occurs it resets the map, the setup, and the layout. Everything won't be the same as what you saw before "Game Over"; this concept is a "Rogue-Lite Element". Another element is an assortment of items that will be procedurally generated, which can randomly affect different stats on your character, providing for THOUSANDS of possible item combinations.

Enemy layouts and the number/type of enemies presented in a level will change within each run. Weather variety will affect different enemy stats, character stats, and movement. An example of this is if the level has deep snow, enemies and players will experience reduced movement speed.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Lies of P Soulslike Stuns at Gamescom with New Gameplay Trailer

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order