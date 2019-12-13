EKWB Releases The Quantum Kinetic TBE D5 – An Upgrade To The Previous Generation

EK, the premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer based in Europe, is releasing a new Quantum Line of genuine D5 pump based combo units. These units are a revolution and an upgrade of the market-proven design used in the old EK-XRES Revo generation of pump-res combos since the new units have twice as many ports. EK-Quantum products come with sophisticated 5V addressable D-RGB LEDs which can be controlled through your motherboard RGB control software or the upcoming EK-Connect controller unit.

EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE D5 - An Upgrade To An Iconic Design

The most popular cylindrical pump-res combo on the market is redesigned, upgraded and is better in every way. The top is now featuring three G1/4″ ports, one of which has a pre-installed nickel-plated brass internal tube which helps to prevent the splashing of the coolant inside the reservoir if the top is to be used as an inlet.

Mac Pro Gets a First Look by Teardown Experts iFixit in the Latest Video

This reduces the chances of air being sucked in by the pump and foaming of the coolant as well. Any of these ports can also use used for filling the system or adding additional upcoming accessories (thermal probes, LEDs, etc.) Another three industry-standard G1/4″ ports are available in the bottom combo housing. The upgrade compared to the previous combo unit is the 3rd available side port usable as either an optional inlet or a drain port. A special rubber shock absorber is used to de-couple the main pump body from the mounting clip for silent operation, free of vibration-induced noise.





Additionally, horizontal and vertical positioning is supported for easier tube routing possibilities. The EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE D5 combo units are backward compatible with existing D5 holders and brackets.

The tube itself remains unchanged, with a diameter of 60mm. This means that they remain compatible with the previous generation of EK cylindrical reservoir tubes. The anti-cyclone insert is pre-attached, modernized and made more discrete. The EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE D5 tubular pump and reservoir combo units are available in a total of four versions. Two height variants marked with 200 and 300 which represents the total height of the unit in millimeters, and two material choices for each of the size variants. The combo top piece houses an aesthetic ring with the Quantum stick-out that serves as a diffuser for the addressable D-RGB LED underneath.





The EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE comes in both black POM acetal and plexi variants, both having addressable D-RGB implementation inside the distinctive Quantum aesthetic ring. With the plexi versions of the combo units, the black aesthetic ring acts as a cover, completely hiding all the LEDs, while with the acetal version the white ring acts as a subtle diffuser. A digital (addressable) 3-pin 5V D-RGB LED strip is installed in these combo units which connects to the motherboard’s 3-pin LED header or it can be connected to any other supported 5V 3-pin addressable D-RGB LED controller. This product is compatible with all major motherboard manufacturer’s D-RGB control software. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB header.

EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE pump-reservoir combos are made in Slovenia, Europe and are available for purchase through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. The price is $189.99 for the 200mm version and $209.99 for the 300mm version.