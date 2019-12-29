Cooler Master Unveils MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition Liquid Cooler

The Cooler Master MasterLiqiud ML360P Silver Edition has some fantastic features such as a dual-chamber, RGB lighting, 360 mm Radiator, double tubing, and integrated fan design. These features allow the ML360P silver edition to be a fantastic addition to any PC system.

The MasterLiqiud ML360P Liquid Cooler Now Comes In Silver Aesthetics, Offering The Same Feature Set In a More Elegant Design

Following are the main features of the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition AIO Liquid cooler:

AeroCool Intros The Cylon 4F Tower-Type CPU Heatsink Cooler

Dual-chamber design The Low-profile dual-chamber pump which enhances performance and offers much greater durability over the more common single chamber pump design.

Complete RGB illumination This AIO liquid cooler comes with addressable RGB LED lighting design on both the pump and the fans, these RGB lights that are certified to sync with Motherboard RGB software like MSI mystic light sync, ASUS aura sync, or ASRock polychrome sync. The RGB lights houses on the pump are a circle showcasing the overall circular design of the CPU pump, along with having the outline of the Cooler masker design.

360 mm Radiator This AIO cooler uses a 360 mm radiator which allows the larger aluminum radiator will remove excess heat from the CPU and cool with maximum efficiency. The Radiator's dimensions of 394 x 119 x 27.2 mm or 15.5 x 4.7 x 1.1 inches.

Double tubing This AIO cooler utilizes FEP tubing making it durable yet flexible, the sleeved tubing on the exterior helps give this AIO cooler a more premium look.

Integrated fan design This AIO cooler comes with three 120 mm fans into one unit for a quick and painless install. All three of these fans being combined do allow for much easier install, and if you do which to replace the fans you'll need to make sure to get three fans this unit does not come apart. These fans have a variable fan speed of 650 - 1800 RPM which allows this fan to have an airflow of 45 CFM while making 8 - 30 dBA of noise.

Supported sockets This AIO is supported by nearly all popular CPU sockets, including AMD's AM4, TR4, and sTRX4 the Threadripper sockets do require the AIO retention module the AMD includes in all retail Threadripper processors. This AIO also supports Intel's more popular sockets like LGA115x, LGA2066.







This overall design of this AIO is amazing, the Silvery-white coloring allows this AIO to match any white-colored PC. Sadly, as of right now Cooler Master has not announced any pricing for this AIO cooler.