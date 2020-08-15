This is a complete all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for Intel Socket 1200 Series Processors. The EKWB monoblock is covering the entire VRM section of the Aorus Z490 Master motherboard. This monoblock boasts the latest generation Velocity cooling engine, used on the EK Quantum Lineup, to ensure the best possible CPU cooling without reducing flow to other components. It cools the CPU, as well as the voltage regulation (MOSFET) module.





Liquid flows directly over all critical areas, providing the enthusiasts with an excellent solution for high and stable overclocks. Like with every EK monoblock, the EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Master D-RGB features high flow design and can be easily used in systems with weaker water pumps or lower pump speed settings. The Plexi version of this monoblock also comes with sophisticated addressable D-RGB lightning, which connects to a standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB addressable header which is called D_LED (Addressable LED Strip Headers) on the Aorus Z490 Master.