The LED strip is boasting the incredible 30, individually addressable RGB diodes. Plexi versions of blocks are illuminated inwards, evenly lighting coolant and the entire top, while those with an Acetal top are bordered by a halo of colorful lights. Versions without implemented lights can be upgraded later on with an LED strip and a special white accent for light dispersion. The addressable D-RGB LEDs use standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB connectors. Meaning it can be used with any standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB controller, EK-Loop Connect, or any of popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB (A_RGB) header.