AMD Sets Eyes on Gamescom 2022 For Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” & AM5 Platform Announcement

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 12, 2022
AMD has confirmed that they will be attending Gamescom this year and it looks like we will finally have the official Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" & AM5 announcement taking place during the event.

AMD Hints at Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPU & AM5 Platform Announcement at Gamescom 2022

We previously revealed the dates for when AMD will be announcing its Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU lineup and the respective AM5 motherboard platform. According to the official NDA, AMD has plans to announce the full details on the 29th of August at 8:00 PM ET which matches closely with the event itself that is to be held between the 23rd and 28th of August.

Based on the information we have, it looks like AMD will be hosting a product announcement event later this month which will focus on the specifications and prices of its Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" lineup and will also allow motherboard manufacturers to reveal the preliminary prices of their boards. As far as this event is concerned, it will take place on 29th August but you won't get to purchase Ryzen 7000 CPUs until two weeks later.

The embargo on the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs & X670 motherboards reviews will lift two weeks later on 13th September followed by a full retail launch for the said products on 15th of September. To sum up the dates:

  • Product announcement: August 29, 2022 at 8:00PM ET / August 30, 2022 at 2:00AM CET / 8:00AM TW
  • Press embargo: September 13, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW
  • Sales embargo: September 15, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW

Based on a previous leak from AMD themselves, it looks like there will be four SKUs on offer at the start which would include:

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsCore Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrice
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/32~5.5 GHz80 MB (64+16)105-170W~$700 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/24~5.4 GHz76 MB (64+12)105-170W~$600 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16~5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65-125W~$400 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/16~5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65-125W~$300 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/12~5.2 GHz38 MB (32+6)65-125W~$200 US

AMD's first wave of 600-series motherboards would focus on the higher-end X670E & X670 designs followed by B650E & B650 products a few weeks later (around October/November). The new CPUs will feature a brand new Zen 4 core architecture which is expected to deliver up to 8% IPC, >15% ST (Single-Threaded), and >35% MT (Multi-Threaded) performance improvement over the Zen 3 cores. Additionally, AMD is going bonkers with the clock speeds on their next-gen CPUs with up to 5.8 GHz frequency limits, 170W TDPs and 230W PPT. Plus, the platform itself will be outfitted with the latest technologies such as PCIe Gen 5.0 slots, Gen 5.0 M.2 support, DDR5 memory support (EXPO), and a new SAS (Smart Access Storage) Firmware suite that runs on the DirectStorage API framework.

AMD Ryzen  'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

  • Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
  • Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • 25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • >35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • 8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds
  • 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

You can find the full details of AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the respective 600-series motherboards in our full roundup of the next-gen family here.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU FamilyCodenameProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPs (Max)PlatformPlatform ChipsetMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Ryzen 1000Summit Ridge14nm (Zen 1)8/1695WAM4300-SeriesDDR4-2677Gen 3.02017
Ryzen 2000Pinnacle Ridge12nm (Zen +)8/16105WAM4400-SeriesDDR4-2933Gen 3.02018
Ryzen 3000Matisse7nm (Zen 2)16/32105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02019
Ryzen 5000Vermeer7nm (Zen 3)16/32105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02020
Ryzen 5000 3DWarhol?7nm (Zen 3D)8/16105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02022
Ryzen 7000Raphael5nm (Zen 4)16/32170WAM5600-SeriesDDR5-5200/5600?Gen 5.02022
Ryzen 7000 3DRaphael5nm (Zen 4)16/32?105-170WAM5600-SeriesDDR5-5200/5600?Gen 5.02023
Ryzen 8000Granite Ridge3nm (Zen 5)?TBATBAAM5700-Series?DDR5-5600+Gen 5.02024-2025?
Order