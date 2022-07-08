Menu
Xbox Will Be at Gamescom with Small Updates on Current Games

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 8, 2022
Xbox

Microsoft confirmed yesterday that Xbox will be in attendance at Gamescom 2022, with the goal of celebrating the community on the show floor. It also sounds like there will be some news tidbits on current games.

It is unclear what Microsoft intends for current games, but chances are they might be referring to the games coming out by the first half of 2023, which is what they focused on during not-E3 2022.

If that's the case, Xbox fans could expect news on the following first-party games: Arkane's Redfall, Bethesda's Starfield, Turn 10's Forza Motorsport, Blackbird's Minecraft Legends, Obsidian's Pentiment, and Oxide Games' Ara: History Untold.

Of course, that's not to say updates on other announced games like Obsidian's Avowed or Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II are necessarily out of the question. Then there are also third-party Xbox games like Ebb Software's Scorn, Studio Wildcard's Ark 2, and GSC Game World's STALKER 2 that could make an appearance.

As a reminder, Sony, Nintendo, and Activision Blizzard won't be at Gamescom 2022. That said, according to the organizers of the Cologne-based convention, over 500 companies have already registered including 2K, 505 Games, Aerosoft, AMD, Bandai Namco, Daedalic Entertainment, HoyoVerse, Kalypso, Koch Media, Level Infinite (Tencent), Neowiz, NetEase, Raw Fury, SEGA, TaleWorlds Entertainment, Team17, THQ Nordic, Thunderful, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Games.

The event will be a hybrid physical/digital event taking place between August 24 and 28.

