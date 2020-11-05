Godfall Is a Six-Month PS5 Console Exclusive, Ending May 12th, 2021

The Godfall launch trailer is now available below, featuring a mix of gameplay captured on PlayStation 5 and cinematics. The most interesting part is likely the confirmation that Godfall is a timed console exclusive until May 12th, 2021 - exactly six months after its November 12th, 2020 launch on PS5. At that point, the deal will expire and publisher Gearbox will be free to publish Godfall on other console platforms, with the Xbox Series S/X being the obvious target for such a choice.

Technically, given that the game is based on Unreal Engine 4 technology, Nintendo Switch users might be entitled to a sliver of hope, though given its high-fidelity graphics it remains just that for now.

Godfall is also going to be available on PC, where the game is a timed exclusive for the Epic Games store. Given that Gearbox published Borderlands 3 on Steam exactly six months after, there's a good chance May 12th, 2021 could be the Steam launch date as well, though that's just a guess on our part from the time being.