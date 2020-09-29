Apple’s Upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro Will Ship With mini-LED Technology in Early 2021, According to Industry Sources

Once more, Apple is reported to refresh the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED screen, bringing fresh advances in display technology that should make content consumption a treat for users. In addition, it would make creative professionals really appreciate the higher level of brightness as well as the improved color accuracy of the display tech. Unfortunately, if you were waiting for the new model to arrive this year, then you’ll be sorely disappointed, according to a fresh report.

Shortly After the mini-LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple May Launch a High-End MacBook Bearing the Same Technology

A new report from DigiTimes talks about Osram Opto Semiconductors expected to be Apple’s second supplier of mini-LED chips alongside Epistar, at least according to the people familiar with the matter. However, shipments of mini-LED chips will reportedly start from 2021, not 2020, meaning that the new iPad Pro will likely arrive in early 2021, forcing customers to wait for few more months in order to get their hands on Apple’s latest and greatest slate.

The strange thing about this report is that there’s no mention of an 11-inch iPad Pro getting treated to a mini-LED screen, suggesting that Apple may bring this display upgrade later on but it’s not confirmed as of yet. Also, shortly after the 12.9-inch iPad Pro touting a mini-LED screen, Apple will reportedly release a high-end MacBook sporting the same upgrade. The launch is expected to take place in early 2021, and it could be the first time that Apple incorporates its custom ARM-based chips in the upcoming machine.

Previously, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported about Apple’s next iPad Pro sporting a mini-LED screen, while also mentioning in a previous note that newly designed MacBook Pro models sporting display sizes of 14.1 inches and 16 inches would not just feature the Apple Silicon, but also mini-LED screens. These reports pretty much summarize Apple’s efforts of gravitating to more capable display technology, though we believe that it’s high time the company introduces high refresh rate panels to its portable Macs.

After mini-LED technology, Apple will likely shift to microLED, but the transition will apparently take a significantly long period. According to a previous report, the first Apple product sporting a microLED screen might be the Apple Watch, but the shift could take a minimum of three years to complete.

Are you excited to see what benefits mini-LED brings in the forthcoming iPad Pro? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: DigiTimes