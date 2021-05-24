Dying Light Platinum Edition Leaked, Due on Thursday, May 27th

The Microsoft Store just leaked another game: Dying Light Platinum Edition. According to the store, Techland is preparing this stealth release in mere days from now. It should be out on May 27th, packing all of the DLCs and expansions released to date.

It is unclear whether Dying Light Platinum Edition will also include an enhancement patch on consoles, which never came not only for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X but even for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Meanwhile, Techland is continuing to work on Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Trademark May Hint at New Title, Story Choices and More Further Detailed