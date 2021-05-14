Dying Light 2 Is Strongly Connected to Events in the First Game; GRE Organization Will Be Featured in the Sequel

Techland just posted another official Dying Light 2 Q&A round where two developers answer some of the most pressing questions from the community.

According to Techland, one of the biggest ones revolves around the finale of Dying Light: The Following and more specifically which of the ending is canonical. Here's their reply:

Tymon Smektala (Lead Game Designer): It's still a bit too early to tell you, but let me just say that the events in Dying Light 2 and the events that lead up to Dying Light 2 are very strongly connected with what happened in the first game. When you play Dying Light 2, you'll surely discover the answer to this big question. Julia Szynkaruk (Associate Producer): The story of Dying Light 2 takes place several years after the story of Dying Light 1. Kyle Crane was such an important person in all the events that happened in Dying Light 1, so he must have left at least an impact on what will happen in Dying Light 2.

That's not to say any characters from the first game will appear in this sequel, but there will be many notes and references, especially about the GRE (Global Relief Effort) organization.

Julia Szynkaruk (Associate Producer): The GRE is such an enormous organization, and they left very many traces on the map. So yes, this organization was very wealthy, very powerful, so imagine what you can find when looking for those traces. Tymon Smektala (Lead Game Designer): So yes, GRE is making a return in Dying Light 2 and it will play a very important part in the overall worldbuilding of the game. You will see plenty of bits and pieces, collectibles, notes and references to what happened to GRE and how it connects and what role it places in the events between Dying Light 1 & 2. Another thing is that you will also encounter a lot of GRE related stuff in the game. Actually, there will even be open world activities built around you discovering and exploring abandoned GRE Labs and Quarantine Areas, so if you're really interested in the backstory of GRE you'll have a lot of places where you will be able to learn it.

Last but not least, Tymon Smektala revealed that players will get to influence protagonist Aiden during Dying Light 2.

Aiden is a defined character when the game starts and he has his own motives, his own mood, and characteristics. All of these things impact how he behaves at the start of the game. But he's also a character that is searching for identity and he's also searching for a discovery for a secret from his past. As the game progresses, the character arc builds and you have impact over the character arc. Actually, by your decisions, you will be able to kinda change or decide what Aiden you will have at the end of the story, at the end of the whole experience. So, depending on your choices, Aiden can be a little bit more selfish or a little bit more focused on the collective and the needs of others, and I think this is the most important thing that you will decide regarding the character.

There's no release date yet for Dying Light 2, but it seems to be still on track to launch this year, especially given the increased marketing activity. Do check out our recent exclusive interview with Techland in case you missed it.