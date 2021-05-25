Dying Light Event ‘Dying 2 Know’ Due Thursday at 9 PM CEST on Twitch

A Dying Light event has been confirmed to air on Thursday, May 27th at 9 PM CEST on Techland's Twitch channel. We received the confirmation through a physical kit, where the date and the URL were only visible after using a blue-light torch, clearly a nod to the UV flashlight which is used in the game to stun and harm Volatiles during nighttime.

The event will probably include the official announcement of Dying Light Platinum Edition, which leaked a few days ago and according to the Microsoft Store is indeed coming on the same day, likely just after the event is concluded.

Dying Light Platinum Edition Leaked, Due on Thursday, May 27th

However, the press kit specifically features Dying Light 2 art, so it stands to reason that the highly anticipated sequel will be the real focus of the event, possibly with some concrete information on the release date window.

In case you missed our recent exclusive interview with Techland, you can find it here. Below, on the other hand, are the official game description and features for Dying Light 2.