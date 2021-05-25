Dying Light Event ‘Dying 2 Know’ Due Thursday at 9 PM CEST on Twitch
A Dying Light event has been confirmed to air on Thursday, May 27th at 9 PM CEST on Techland's Twitch channel. We received the confirmation through a physical kit, where the date and the URL were only visible after using a blue-light torch, clearly a nod to the UV flashlight which is used in the game to stun and harm Volatiles during nighttime.
The event will probably include the official announcement of Dying Light Platinum Edition, which leaked a few days ago and according to the Microsoft Store is indeed coming on the same day, likely just after the event is concluded.
However, the press kit specifically features Dying Light 2 art, so it stands to reason that the highly anticipated sequel will be the real focus of the event, possibly with some concrete information on the release date window.
In case you missed our recent exclusive interview with Techland, you can find it here. Below, on the other hand, are the official game description and features for Dying Light 2.
It’s been 15 years since humanity lost to the virus.
The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age. During the day, bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps - or someone to take them from, by violence if necessary. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living.
You are Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in this dangerous world. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis.
The fate of the city is in your hands.
YOUR CHOICES, YOUR WORLD
You must make tough decisions and hard sacrifices in Dying Light 2 as you decide the fate of a society on the brink of collapse. The effect of the choices you make will have a huge impact on entire regions of the city, uncovering new land masses and areas to explore.
EXCEPTIONAL AGILITY AND BRUTAL COMBAT
On your journey from humble beginnings to a person of great power, you have unprecedented freedom of movement across the city, seamlessly integrated with brutal first person combat.
A MODERN DARK AGE
In a desperate city, where resources and power are scarce, unstable, and trust in ruling bodies is all but eroded; humankind has reverted to a dark age. Civilization is gone but the relics are still there. This is a violent, primal & unforgiving world - and so are its inhabitants.
THE INFECTION HAS EVOLVED
The infection has evolved and become more sensitive to UV light. Society exists in the relative safety of sunlight, while the infected hide in the shadows of buildings. At night the infected roam the streets freely searching for prey, presenting opportunities for you to explore areas of the city inaccessible by day.
2-4 PLAYER CO-OP GAMEPLAY
In Dying Light 2 you can play the entire campaign in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join other players’ and see how their choices have played out differently to your own and how they have shaped their world differently to yours.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter