Fortnite Special Announcement Teased For The Game Awards

A Fortnite special announcement is going to be made later this week.

The game's official Twitter profile confirmed that this announcement will be made during this year's edition of The Game Awards, which will be held on December 12th at 8:30 PM ET.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order New Mod Allows Full Lightsaber Color Customization

Tune in Dec 12 at 8:30 PM ET to see if Fortnite takes home an award at #TheGameAwards ? We’ll be making a special announcement during the show so don’t miss it ? ?️: https://t.co/KzlA8QDaol — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 9, 2019

Major Fortnite news have been revealed during the event in the past. Last year, Epic Games announced The Block, which is a part of the Fortnite map that showcases user-created content, so this special announcement is likely not going to be something minor.

The upcoming announcement, however, is definitely not going to be as big as the announcement of Fortnite Chapter 2. In the new chapter, the island has been changed completely, and new gameplay mechanics have been introduced together with combat improvements and more.

Drop in to a New World - Choose your landing spot and explore an all-new island featuring 13 locations.

New Water Gameplay - Swimming, Fishing, Motorboats, and more!

Support Your Squad - Heal your squad with the Bandage Bazooka, carry your fallen teammates to safety, and celebrate with new group emotes like high fives!

Hideouts and Explosives - Hide in Haystacks and Dumpsters to get the drop on your opponent or go in blazing by blowing up gas tanks and explosive barrels.

Upgraded Combat - Get back to basics and battle enemies with a streamlined weapon arsenal. Upgrade weapons using resources at the Upgrade Bench.

More Fun, Less Grind - Level through the all-new Chapter 2 - Season 1 Battle Pass with a brand new XP system and Medals you earn in match.

Fortnite is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. We will keep you updated on the special announcement as soon as it is made, so stay tuned for all the latest news.