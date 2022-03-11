Dying Light 2 Update 1.2 Undocumented Changes Detailed in New Video

The Dying Light 2 1.2 update, which went live this week on PC and consoles, features some undocumented changes that do impact the experience in several ways.

A new video shared by Steven3517 on YouTube highlights the changes made to the Grappling Hook, increased enemy damage, and more. You can check out the video below.

Dying Light 2 1.2 Update Improves Co-op, Adds Performance-Focused Setting, and Much More

In Patch 1.2, there are a lot of changes mentioned in the patch notes. However, there are still some details or changes the dev doesn't mention. There are few hidden changes implemented right after the patch. This will definitely change the experience in the world of Dying Light 2.

The game's 1.2 update introduces, among a wealth of tweaks and fixes, a new High Performance preset and more. Full notes can be found here.

