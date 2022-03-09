  ⋮  

Dying Light 2 1.2 Update Improves Co-op, Adds Performance-Focused Setting, and Much More

By Nathan Birch
Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human ver. 1.2 is out now on PC, and it looks to be the game’s biggest update yet. This is still mainly a housekeeping update, but the list of fixes and improvements is long – deathloops and various story-blocking bugs have been dealt with, numerous co-op issues have been addressed, a new “High Performance” preset has been added for those looking to maximize framerate on older hardware, and much more. You can check out the full Dying Light 2 ver. 1.2 patch notes, below.

Story Progression Fixes

  • All known cases with “Deathloops” eliminated.
  • Fixed blocks in multiple quests - Into The Dark, Assassination, Sophie in The Raid Quest, Hubert in The Only Way Out, Veronika, Nightrunners, The Lost Light, Double Time.
  • Solved problems with safe zones (in-game clock stops, can’t sleep).

Co-op Fixes

  • Stability issues fixed: crashes or black screens in certain situations
  • Numerous story progress blocks fixed
  • Fixed issues with accepting invites
  • Challenges issues fixed: no weapon when inventory full, difficulty balance improved, tools requirements properly handled
  • Fixed co-op parties spawning in distant places
  • Improved/fixed replication of city open world activities: windmills, hanging cages, loot chests, NPC rescue issues
  • Fixed enemies and players falling through the ground in certain situations
  • Several performance drops fixed

Nightrunner Tools Fixes

  • Paraglider and Grappling Hook upgrades can be applied correctly for players that obtained them during cooperative sessions.
  • PK Crossbow reward is correctly given to players in cooperative mode. This fix will prevent new cases from appearing.

Important Combat Improvements

  • Improved Biter behavior during the day. The enemy latches onto the players more frequently which diversifies enemy encounters.
  • Performance of blunt weapons improved to reflect the sense of weight.
  • Improved enemy reaction depending on the type of weapon - to better reflect the weight of the weapon.
  • Human opponents can now block players' attacks during light hit reaction time.
  • Light hit reactions for human enemies have been shortened.

New Ragdoll Behaviors

  • Opponents enter ragdolls more often.
  • Ragdoll works more naturally.
  • Ragdoll behaves differently depending on the used weapon type.
  • Appropriate forces are applied when falling from a height and when hitting different parts of the body while maintaining the force given from the direction of the blow.
  • When a ragdoll collides with its surroundings - the appropriate sound and FXs are played depending on the surface the body falls on.
  • Improved spikes detection. The enemy is now always stamped on the spikes after a hit. Additionally spikes audio feedback is now improved and new FXs were added (displayed based on the body's physical momentum).

Night Improvements and Balance

  • Howler’s senses range increased.
  • Increased the Howler resistance to range weapons.
  • The chase is triggered when a Howler is hit by a ranged weapon and is still alive.
  • Volatiles come out of hiding spots faster during the chase.
  • Level 4 of the chase is now more difficult.

UI/UX Improvements

  • Survivor Sense now works correctly and can be triggered without any cooldowns after getting hit or performing specific parkour actions.
  • Improvements to the Options Menu information architecture incl. a dedicated Accessibility Tab.
  • Added feature to show, hide or dynamically display Player Health Bar, Item Selector, Time of Day Indicator.
  • The dynamic setting for Player Health Bar is the default and hides bar when the player is at 100% health.
  • The dynamic setting for Item Selector is the new default. The Item Selector becomes visible when in combat and when performing combat actions or using D-Pad.
  • The dynamic setting for the Time of Day Indicator is the new default setting. The Time of Day Indicator becomes visible during day-night transitional periods.
  • All of the widgets that are set Hidden or Dynamic become visible in Extended HUD.
  • Visual Improvements to Player HP and Stamina bars. These elements are lighter and colors neutral.
  • Visual Improvements to the enemies' stance meter to more clearly indicate connection to blunt weapons.

Improvements to the Final Boss Fight

  • Fixed an issue where the opponent does not react correctly to other players and does not change behavior that might lead to several glitches during CO-OP play.
  • Alternate opponent behaviors in Phase 2 during CO-OP play.
  • Opponent performs area attacks more frequently during CO-OP sessions.
  • Shortening the narrative scenes between the phases in a boss fight.
  • Boss fight pacing improvements.

Outro Improvements

  • Improvements of the game endings sequences. Additional end-of-game scenes have been added to better align gameplay and outro scenes.

Balance Tweaks

  • Higher Rank Bows are now more easily accessible at Merchants and in the world.
  • Banshees and Chargers are now more easily spotted in the Infected hordes during the night.

Technical Improvements

  • Introduced high-performance preset that optimizes the displayed graphics which allows you to play Dying Light 2 on older computers and laptops.
  • PC DX12 cache-related improvements. The game now works smoother upon the first launch.
  • AVX technology is no longer used in the game, improving issues related to a game crashing on the launch.
  • Improvements in outdoor lighting.
  • Improvements to sun shadows.
  • Improvements to spotlight shadows.
  • Improvements to Motion Blur - added intensity and distance blur customization.

Brutality Pack

  • Player hits with sharp weapons are now more precise and allow Players to chop off body parts of opponents and cut them in half more easily (vertically and horizontally).
  • Reworked audio for enemy hit response - different sounds are played depending on the strength of the hit and the damage the player deals.
  • Blood splats on the ground appear when Player hits the opponent.
  • If a player is close to the enemy during the attacks, the opponent's blood will splash on the screen.
  • Improved blood effects on enemy bodies after hits.
  • A dead enemy is now interactive and reacts accurately to blows and injuries.
  • A new effect of bloodstains on the enemies' bodies after hit.
  • New blood FXs have been added.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The 1.2 update is available now on PC and will arrive on console in “a few days.”

Dying Light 1 Next-Gen Console Patch Available Now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S is Coming Soon

