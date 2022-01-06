Dying Light 2 Shows Off Its Pared-Back Skill Trees and Some New Unlockable Moves

Dying Light 2: Stay Human should give players plenty of opportunity to upgrade their abilities and Techland has provided a quick peek at the new skill trees you’ll be exploring when the game launches early next month. It appears things have actually been pared back a bit, as the game will feature two skill trees, while the original Dying Light launched with three and expansions added more. That said, it seems you’ll mostly be unlocking actual skills in Dying Light 2, rather than the passive buffs often handed out in the original Dying Light. There will also be two types of XP in DL2, Combat and Parkour, so you’ll have to play strategically to maximize your skill upgrades. Check the skill trees for yourself, below.

Dying Light 2 Shows Off a World of Frightening Beauty in its Latest 4K RTX On Trailer

Looks like I’m going to have plenty of opportunities for jumping on zombie faces, so I’m happy. Haven’t been keeping up with Dying Light 2? Here’s the game’s official description:

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus -- and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget -- stay human Vast open world - Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.

- Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations. Choices and consequences - Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience.

- Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience. Day and Night cycle - Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore.

- Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore. Creative and brutal combat - Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends.

- Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends. 2-4 player co-op gameplay - Play in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch via the cloud on February 4, 2022.