Dying Light 2 to Feature Performance, Quality With Ray Tracing and Resolution Modes on PlayStation 5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will feature three different display modes on PlayStation 5, including a Quality Mode with ray tracing on.

The three display modes have been showcased in a new comparison trailer. The three modes are Performance Mode which will run at 60 FPS and above, the already mentioned Quality Mode with ray tracing, and 4K Resolution Mode.

Watch the latest performance comparison video, showing how Dying Light 2 Stay Human works on PlayStation 5 in three different modes:

- Performance mode (60 FPS+)

- Quality Mode with Ray Tracing

- Resolution Mode (4K)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on February 4th. The game will also launch on Nintendo Switch as a cloud game within six months from the game's release on the other formats.