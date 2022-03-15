Dying Light 2 Parkour Challenges Take Apocalyptic Platforming to the Next Level This Week

The Dying Light games provide a fair amount of freedom to play the way you want to play, and if you’re the type who’s all about the parkour platforming, then Techland has an update for you. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is getting a series of new parkour challenges this week that will test all your skills – jumping, climbing, swinging, swimming, paragliding, and more. You can check out a quick trailer for the new Dying Light 2 challenges, below.

Here are some brief descriptions of the new challenges:

Suspension of Disbelief - This challenge will test your wall-running skills in the heart of Central Loop!

- This challenge will test your wall-running skills in the heart of Central Loop! Grakour - This challenge in Old Villedor will check all your basic skills so don’t make any mistakes or you’ll be kissing the gold medal goodbye!

- This challenge in Old Villedor will check all your basic skills so don’t make any mistakes or you’ll be kissing the gold medal goodbye! Stroll on the River - Ready to get soaked?

- Ready to get soaked? My Whole World is a Glider - Fly Pilgrim... Fly high over the chemical areas and try not to fall, or at least not too hard!

Can’t wait for the new parkour challenges? Techland has actually already added one, the Flying Scorpion Challenge, which you can get a peek at, below.

The Flying Scorpion Challenge — now playable in the Garrison district of the Central Loop! Perfect your skills in time for the new parkour challenges coming very soon! #stayhuman #DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/7QgfhFg7Fa — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 14, 2022

Haven’t been keeping up with Dying Light 2? I found it to be a fun, if somewhat rough around the edges, new parkour playground in my full review…

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another exhilarating parkour and zombie-pummeling playground from Techland, although at times, the seams holding it all together are a bit obvious. Given the game’s glitches, minor gameplay annoyances, and crudely bisected story and world, reports of behind-the-scenes issues feel all-too-plausible. That said, the foundation here is rock solid, and Techland has proven they’re capable long-term builders, so I’m confident Dying Light 2’s embers can be stoked to a full flame in time.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The new parkour challenges will be available for free this Thursday (March 17). You can check out Dying Light 2’s early post-launch roadmap, right here.