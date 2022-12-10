Dying Light 2 Update Improves Ray Tracing, Adds Benchmarking Tool

A couple of days ago, Polish developer Techland released Dying Light 2 Update 1.8.1 on PC, introducing a benchmarking tool on and improving ray tracing effects. Here's a comprehensive list of the technical upgrades and fixes of this Dying Light 2 update:

Implemented benchmark mode, allowing users to measure their PCs performance in Dying Light 2

Ray tracing effects range is extended by 20%

LOD Range Multiplier - this feature is available in the Advanced video menu, but watch out, survivor, it takes a heavy toll on your performance!

Rendering and Lighting improvements

Low-quality preset in Video Options no longer switches to DX12 mode and sets Intel XeSS as an upscaler on PCs with AMD cards

Players will no longer lose their money after accepting the best and reloading the game during Twin Brothers quest

Players will no longer get stuck while sliding into the vent shafts

Don Quixote achievement will now be granted after the player unlocks all the windmills in the game

Fixed an issue with the game’s performance dropping after playing for more than 1 hour on some devices

Fixed infinite loading screen that was happening whenever a player logged out of the account right after signing in

Fixed an issue with sounds randomly disappearing

Fixed an issue with force feedback missing while playing on gamepad

[Xbox] Prologue forest will no longer be too dark during the daytime

Players are no longer able to bypass the Perfect Block tutorial

Fixed an issue with infected being too silent

[PlayStation] Fixed crash during One Day in Harran and Fame and Infamy Challenge

Fixed crash during the fast travel between The City and Opera

[RayTracing] Fixed player’s shadow missing in photo mode

[RayTracing] Fixed issues with corrupt lighting sources

Fixed Baba Yaga challenge being unplayable

Reduced the number of times infected will grab the player

AI/Player will no longer shake after getting grabbed by Biters

Fixed the game crashing after changing resolution from 3840x2160 to 1920x1080

Fixed infinite loading screen upon opening the title in offline mode on EGS Launcher

Optimized memory usage in d3d12 mode improving game stability

Exposed setting for extending rendering range of highest level of detail geometry

Fixed lack of player shadows in photo mode when using ray tracing

Improved initial load time (by up to 10s on PS4)

Minor improvements to texture streaming

Improved tree shadows (LOD)

Improved fog and water reflections quality

On the gameplay side, Dying Light 2 Update 1.8.1 alters the behavior of zombie Biters so that they will be aggressive. Additionally, there is now a Motion Sickness Reduction preset available in the Accessibility menu.

Dying Light 2 is one of the games due to get NVIDIA DLSS 3 support. There's no timeframe yet, but we'll let you know once the open world first-person action RPG is updated with the technology.