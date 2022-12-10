Dying Light 2 Update Improves Ray Tracing, Adds Benchmarking Tool

A couple of days ago, Polish developer Techland released Dying Light 2 Update 1.8.1 on PC, introducing a benchmarking tool on and improving ray tracing effects. Here's a comprehensive list of the technical upgrades and fixes of this Dying Light 2 update:
- Implemented benchmark mode, allowing users to measure their PCs performance in Dying Light 2
- Ray tracing effects range is extended by 20%
- LOD Range Multiplier - this feature is available in the Advanced video menu, but watch out, survivor, it takes a heavy toll on your performance!
- Rendering and Lighting improvements
- Low-quality preset in Video Options no longer switches to DX12 mode and sets Intel XeSS as an upscaler on PCs with AMD cards
- Players will no longer lose their money after accepting the best and reloading the game during Twin Brothers quest
- Players will no longer get stuck while sliding into the vent shafts
- Don Quixote achievement will now be granted after the player unlocks all the windmills in the game
- Fixed an issue with the game’s performance dropping after playing for more than 1 hour on some devices
- Fixed infinite loading screen that was happening whenever a player logged out of the account right after signing in
- Fixed an issue with sounds randomly disappearing
- Fixed an issue with force feedback missing while playing on gamepad
- [Xbox] Prologue forest will no longer be too dark during the daytime
- Players are no longer able to bypass the Perfect Block tutorial
- Fixed an issue with infected being too silent
- [PlayStation] Fixed crash during One Day in Harran and Fame and Infamy Challenge
- Fixed crash during the fast travel between The City and Opera
- [RayTracing] Fixed player’s shadow missing in photo mode
- [RayTracing] Fixed issues with corrupt lighting sources
- Fixed Baba Yaga challenge being unplayable
- Reduced the number of times infected will grab the player
- AI/Player will no longer shake after getting grabbed by Biters
- Fixed the game crashing after changing resolution from 3840x2160 to 1920x1080
- Fixed infinite loading screen upon opening the title in offline mode on EGS Launcher
- Optimized memory usage in d3d12 mode improving game stability
- Exposed setting for extending rendering range of highest level of detail geometry
- Fixed lack of player shadows in photo mode when using ray tracing
- Improved initial load time (by up to 10s on PS4)
- Minor improvements to texture streaming
- Improved tree shadows (LOD)
- Improved fog and water reflections quality
On the gameplay side, Dying Light 2 Update 1.8.1 alters the behavior of zombie Biters so that they will be aggressive. Additionally, there is now a Motion Sickness Reduction preset available in the Accessibility menu.
Dying Light 2 is one of the games due to get NVIDIA DLSS 3 support. There's no timeframe yet, but we'll let you know once the open world first-person action RPG is updated with the technology.
