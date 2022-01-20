Dying Light 2 Has as Many Dialogue Lines as Mass Effect 3 or Fallout 3
After touting 500 hours for the game's full completion (through multiple playthroughs, of course), Dying Light 2 developer Techland has once again shared with its fans an estimate of how many lines of dialogues the game is going to have. The figure is 40K, which is around the same amount as BioWare's Mass Effect 3 or Bethesda's Fallout 3. Dying Light 2 also features 350K written words (the same amount as Tolstoy's Anna Karenina novel).
To put these numbers into perspective: "Anna Karenina" also has 350,000 words.
— Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 19, 2022
We've looked into other comparisons ourselves. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had 47K lines of dialogues, while Oblivion stopped short at 30K. This figure highlights the shift towards roleplaying games made by Techland with Dying Light 2.
While the first game was definitely an action/adventure title, this one was designed around the idea that players would be able to influence the story, much like in an RPG, through a choice & consequence system. The Polish studio even hired Chris Avellone, one of the most experienced writers and designers on this kind of game, as the Narrative Designer of Dying Light 2, even though Techland eventually ended its cooperation with Avellone after the sexual harassment allegations made against him.
Dying Light 2 launches very soon, on February 4th, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. The Nintendo Switch version, which will be available through the cloud, has recently been delayed to a later date, though it's still planned to launch 'within six months' from the regular release date.
Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope.
You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget—stay human.
VAST OPEN WORLD
Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.
CREATIVE & BRUTAL COMBAT
Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends.
DAY AND NIGHT CYCLE
Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore.
CHOICES & CONSEQUENCES
Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience.
2-4 PLAYER CO-OP GAMEPLAY
Play in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 299
USD 799.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter