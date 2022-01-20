Dying Light 2 Has as Many Dialogue Lines as Mass Effect 3 or Fallout 3

After touting 500 hours for the game's full completion (through multiple playthroughs, of course), Dying Light 2 developer Techland has once again shared with its fans an estimate of how many lines of dialogues the game is going to have. The figure is 40K, which is around the same amount as BioWare's Mass Effect 3 or Bethesda's Fallout 3. Dying Light 2 also features 350K written words (the same amount as Tolstoy's Anna Karenina novel).

We've looked into other comparisons ourselves. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had 47K lines of dialogues, while Oblivion stopped short at 30K. This figure highlights the shift towards roleplaying games made by Techland with Dying Light 2.

While the first game was definitely an action/adventure title, this one was designed around the idea that players would be able to influence the story, much like in an RPG, through a choice & consequence system. The Polish studio even hired Chris Avellone, one of the most experienced writers and designers on this kind of game, as the Narrative Designer of Dying Light 2, even though Techland eventually ended its cooperation with Avellone after the sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Dying Light 2 launches very soon, on February 4th, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. The Nintendo Switch version, which will be available through the cloud, has recently been delayed to a later date, though it's still planned to launch 'within six months' from the regular release date.