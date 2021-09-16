Dying Light 2 Has Nearly 200 Weapons, Which Will Break on You at the Worst Times

Techland has dropped their latest “Dying 2 Know” video for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and this time around, the focus is on weapons. Dying Light 2 producer Szymon Strauss promises the game will have nearly 200 weapons, some of which look pretty nasty. You can check some of them out in the video, below.

As Strauss explains, Dying Light 2 takes place some time after the original game and most of the good weapons have long since broken, with medieval-looking improvised creations made from various bits of scrap taking their place.

The world has changed, so the weapons [have] as well. In the first Dying Light you could find simple blades and wrenches -- typical stuff for the post-apoc world. Like everything, they wore out. So, after 20 years, you still can find those high-tier weapons, but they are either very expensive or very difficult to find. People start building stuff from scraps and other materials on the fly.

These improvised weapons may look cool, but they’re not the most reliable, and you can expect them to break down at the most inopportune times…

It depends on the class of the weapon. A high-quality axe, which is a rare thing to find, would be more durable than something that's been just built on the fly. I imagine the second one would just simply break after a couple of battles. There is a chance [you can end up in a battle without a weapon]. You need to be very well prepared for every one of your battles. I would strongly suggest to have at least one modded weapon with you for special enemies, but besides regular weapons you can also use other tools that are available in the world.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The game was recently delayed again to February 4, 2022.