DxOMark’s Smartphone Battery Tests Involve Robots & Faraday Cages; Fresh Rankings Put iPhone 12 Pro Max in Fourth Place

Known for its in-depth smartphone camera analysis, DxOMark has introduced a new battery test in which it will provide data to buyers wanting a handset with the best screen-on time. Given below are details on how DxOMark conducts its tests on each device.

Initial Results Show the Samsung Galaxy M51 Securing Top Spot, Likely Due to Its Massive 7000mAh Battery

To conduct smartphone battery tests, DxOMark has certain paraphernalia in place that makes this possible. It has its own Faraday room, along with robots, with the overall score determined by 100 separate parameters for more than 150 hours per device. According to DxOMark, there are three categories that contribute to the overall battery score.

Autonomy

Charging

DxOMark also makes sure to let readers know that if the battery percentage shown on the smartphone is different than the actual battery level. This is impressive to see because these are the metrics that would not be noticed by the user, so we are glad to see someone going the extra mile to let potential buyers know what they are getting for their hard-earned money. Speaking of hard-earned money, the initial list of 17 different smartphone scores have already been published, and the Samsung Galaxy M51 takes the top spot.

If you wonder why that is, the Galaxy M51 features a massive 7000mAh battery and a less power-hungry chipset, the Snapdragon 730. It was only natural that this handset would find itself at the top of the rankings. However, Apple’s latest and greatest flagship, the iPhone 12 Pro Max finds itself in the fourth position. Capacity-wise, it does not have the biggest cell at 3687mAh, but the battery management of iOS helps this model reach a respected ranking, even though it is not at the top, sadly.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is disappointingly, placed in second-last, with the Pixel 5 being one spot above Samsung’s flagship. This concludes that while the actual battery capacity has some role to play in how long the smartphone can last, there are factors to consider too. You can check out DxOMark’s entire testing process by clicking on the source link below, and let us know down in the comments if you think it is overkill or justified.

News Source: DxOMark