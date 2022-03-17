The Galaxy A53 is the Latest Premium Mid-Range King

The Galaxy A5x series from Samsung is something that happens to be a success every single time and this year, Samsung is continuing the legacy with the release of the Galaxy A53, the latest premium mid-range entry that should be the best phone for those who are looking for great performance but are also in the mood to save some money.

The Galaxy A53 Proves to be a Worthy Successor to the Galaxy A52

The Galaxy A53 looks to be a worthy successor to the Galaxy A52 and deliver some goodness under the hood. The design is not a lot different than the predecessor, which makes sense as there is no point in fixing something that is not broken, to begin with. The front side comprises of a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display has Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the phone is running the Exynos 1280, the same one found on the Galaxy A33 5G. The chipset is touted to give you great performance in games.

On the backside, the Galaxy A53 brings a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 64-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel depth and 5-megapixel macro sensors. On the front, you are getting a 32-megapixel sensor. Samsung has also built-in some really nice camera features that will use AI to bring your photography to the next level.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support but the phone is not going to ship with any charger in the box. With the Galaxy A53, you are getting Android 12 and One UI 4.1 with four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

The Galaxy A53 will be available in 6/8 GB RAM config and 128/256 GB storage config with support for microSD expansion of up to 1TB.

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy A53 in select markets starting on April 1. The phone will be available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Peach. The phone is going to be starting at £399.