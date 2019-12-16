Naughty Dog Hints at Multiple Parallels Between The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II

Game director and Vice President at Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, has taken to Twitter to hint at multiple parallels between The last of Us and its upcoming sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

Druckmann took to Twitter following a tweet from a fan showing side-by-side screenshots of the original Last of Us and its upcoming sequel. In the screenshots, we clearly see some story parallels between both titles. In the screenshots, we see Ellie and Joel from the original The Last of Us standing next to each overlooking Salt Lake City. In the same manner, we see a now grown-up Ellie and Dina overwatching the landscape in The Last of Us Part II.

These aren’t the only parallels between the two games if Druckmann is to be believed. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a few more months before we can experience these parallels.

Not the only parallel between the two games. ? https://t.co/Fc2orTJ5ja — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 16, 2019

What’s your take on the parallels between the original The Last of Us and its sequel? Will Ellie have to make important decisions regarding her relationship with Dina? Hit the comments down below.

The Last of Us Part II is slated for a release on May 29, exclusively for PlayStation 4. The sequel was recently delayed for further polishing. “However, it was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality”, Druckmann wrote back in October of this year. “At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.”