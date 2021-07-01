Dreams Developer Launches Big In-Game Community Project

Dreams developer Media Molecule has launched a new in-game community project where players can contribute ideas for the studio's next game.

This new game, called Megapenguin Rehatched, is the sequel to a tech demo used by Media Molecule to get players to create new games using Dreams. As of now, the studio created and released the first three stages and hopes to get the community involved to further develop this new title.

Megapenguin Rehatched follows the fateful adventures of a Megapenguin who’s become separated from his fleet, crash-landing somewhere in the wilds of the Dreamiverse. Starting today, you can play the first three levels of Megapenguin Rehatched in Dreams, lovingly crafted by a team of pebble-heads - it’s a COMPLIMENT, guys, jeez - here at Media Molecule. Hooray! One small thing, though. Actually it’s a big one. We haven’t actually finished Megapenguin Rehatched yet. On purpose! We’ve kicked things off with these three levels - but, in the spirit of Megapenguin, we would like you to fill in the rest of the story and, above all, help us get Megapenguin back to his fleet where he belongs. What happens along the way is entirely up to you. We all know the Dreamiverse can get pretty weird: we’re sure Megapenguin is going to have quite the journey.

More information on this new Dreams community project can be found on the game's Official Website.

Dreams is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.