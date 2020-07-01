PlayStation VR Support Comes to Dreams on July 22nd

The long awaited PlayStation VR update is coming to Dreams, MediaMolecule's PlayStation 4 exclusive, on July 22nd.

The free update will include new content crafted by the developers, new tutorials, how-tos, and kits.

When it comes to Create Mode in VR, sculpting is truly unique, allowing you to bring your Dreams to life around you. If you have PlayStation Move Controllers, you’ll find sculpting in VR is a very one-to-one experience and lets you fully immerse in the creation process. Of course, you don’t need to be in VR to create for PlayStation VR, and non-PlayStation VR users will benefit from the update as well. We’re introducing a handful of new gadgets to Create Mode, and a full slate of accessibility features including comfort mode, vignette strength, static sky, and more to make the experience of playing and creating as great as possible.

We have also created a whole range of different experiences ready to play and inspire Dreamers for their own versions. From games such as Box Blaster, which sees you testing your sharp-shooting skills, to our Inside the Box Gallery which features sculpts and art pieces from different members of the team, including an ultra-fabulous mech. Games like Box Blaster will also have their own respective creation kits.

Our creative community will be able to specify if their content is playable in VR or not, and UGC content in Dreams will ask for a comfort rating from players, so you’ll be able to see what games are the best experience in VR.