Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Next Free Update to Release on October 28th

The next free Dragon Ball Z Kakarot update, which will introduce the Dragon Ball Cards Warrior mode, will be released On October 28th on PC and consoles, Bandai Namco confirmed today.

The update's release date announcement has been accompanied by a brand new trailer that shows more of the new card battling more, which will come complete with online multiplayer features. You can take a look at the trailer below.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is soon going to receive the A New Power Awakens - Part 2 DLC. The new expansion will introduce new horde battles, new Z Combinations, and more. A release date for the DLC has yet to be confirmed.

“A New Power Awakens – Part 2,” the new downloadable content of DBZ Kakarot, will enrich the game with new horde battles of the Z Warriors against the Frieza Force! Frieza and his squad are attacking the Earth. Be ready to fight a multitude of foes eager to wreck you! Z Warriors will be able to combine their attacks for a super powerful blow through the new “Z Combinations.” “A New Power Awakens – Part 2” can only be acquired by purchasing the Season Pass, or the “A New Power Awakens Set” bundle.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The next free update will be released on October 28th, worldwide.