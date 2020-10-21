Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC New Screenshots Showcase Horde Battles and More

New Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC screenshots have been shared online today, providing a new look at the upcoming new content.

The new screenshots, which can be checked out below, showcase the new horde battles against the Frieza Force as well as the new Z Combinations and more.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC Will Add New “Crowd Battle” Mode

“A New Power Awakens – Part 2,” the new downloadable content of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, will enrich the game with new horde battles of the Z Warriors against the Frieza Force! Frieza and his squad are attacking the Earth. Be ready to fight a multitude of foes eager to wreck you! Z Warriors will be able to combine their attacks for a super powerful blow through the new “Z Combinations.” “A New Power Awakens – Part 2” can only be acquired by purchasing the Season Pass, or the “A New Power Awakens Set” bundle.













The A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC will be accompanied by a new free update that will add the card battle mini-game called Dragon Ball Card Fighters. This mini-game will come complete with online multiplayer modes.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is among the best Dragon Ball Z games ever released, thanks to the faithful adaptation of the show's most explosive battles. The experience, unfortunately, is dragged down by the side-content, which is never as interesting as the main story battles are.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a mixed bag. If you're a Dragon Ball fan, this game will offer so many nice moments and make you occasionally beam from ear to ear. But then during exploration and combat, things quickly become tedious. At full price, it's hard to recommend this game, but when it becomes affordable in a sale, it'll be hard for fans to resist.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The Dragon Ball Z A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC is available as part of the game's Season Pass or the A New Power Awakens bundle, which includes both parts of the DLC expansion.