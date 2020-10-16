Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC Will Add New “Crowd Battle” Mode

The upcoming Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens - Part 2 DLC will add a brand new mode that will pit players against hordes of enemies.

As revealed today by Ryokutya2089, the upcoming DLC will add a crowd battle mode that will pit players against more than 100 enemies at the same time. The DLC will also add new special techniques to better fight the hordes, like the Maximum Kamehameha.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC, Free Update to Release This Fall; New Screenshots Released

The A New Power Awakens - Part 2 DLC will also be accompanied by a free update that will add a card battle mini-game called Dragon Ball Card Fighters which will come with online multiplayer features.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has been released back in January on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is doubtlessly among the best DBZ games ever released, but pacing issues and uninteresting side content do damage the experience a bit. During boss fights, the game fully delivers.

The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a mixed bag. If you're a Dragon Ball fan, this game will offer so many nice moments and make you occasionally beam from ear to ear. But then during exploration and combat, things quickly become tedious. At full price, it's hard to recommend this game, but when it becomes affordable in a sale, it'll be hard for fans to resist.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. A New Power Awakens - Part 2 releases this Fall on all formats.