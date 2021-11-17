Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Fall 2021 Update Digital Event to Air Next Week

The final Street Fighter V: Champion Edition digital event will be aired next week, Capcom confirmed today.

The new event, which will air on November 3rd at 3 PM PST, 6 PM EST will showcase the game's Fall 2021 Update and provide a behind-the-scenes look at Luke, the final Season 5 character revealed earlier this year.

The #SFVFallUpdate is coming your way! Join us for the final #SFV digital event with a behind-the-scenes look at Season 5’s final character, Luke! ⭐ 🔔 https://t.co/Go1l4a4TKF pic.twitter.com/DgjqCpizij — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 17, 2021

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5 will be the game's final season. The characters released for the season include returning characters Dan, Rose, and Oro, who have been joined by Rival Schools' Akira, and the already mentioned Luke, a brand new character who will be central in the series moving forward.

Dan - A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic “Taunt” to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to “school” other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu (“Strongest Style”) fighting style.

- A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic “Taunt” to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to “school” other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu (“Strongest Style”) fighting style. Rose - Rose is a fortune telling fan-favorite character who also previously starred in the Alpha series and Street Fighter IV. Using her tarot cards, Rose will arrive armed with a variety of unique special moves and plans to channel all of her Soul Power energy into Street Fighter V.

- Rose is a fortune telling fan-favorite character who also previously starred in the Alpha series and Street Fighter IV. Using her tarot cards, Rose will arrive armed with a variety of unique special moves and plans to channel all of her Soul Power energy into Street Fighter V. Oro - Last appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Oro is an ancient martial arts master who exists as an immortal hermit. He restricts one of his arms from use in order to give his opponents an advantage, but that won’t stop Oro from being one of the most well-trained and powerful fighters in Street Fighter V.

- Last appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Oro is an ancient martial arts master who exists as an immortal hermit. He restricts one of his arms from use in order to give his opponents an advantage, but that won’t stop Oro from being one of the most well-trained and powerful fighters in Street Fighter V. Akira - First introduced in Capcom’s 1997 fighting game Rival Schools: United by Fate, Akira Kazama is preparing to make her Street Fighter debut. As an acquaintance of Sakura, Akira has previous ties to the Street Fighter universe and is gearing up to bring her biker style look and clever gimmicks to Street Fighter V.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.