Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 Patch Notes Reveal Massive Number of Changes for the Whole Cast


Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 is set to begin later next week, and it will bring massive changes to some gameplay mechanics as well as adjustments for the whole cast.

The full Season 3 patch notes have been posted today on the Dragon Ball FighterZ Official Japanese website, and they confirm some big changes for some gameplay mechanics like Vanish attacks and Dragon Rush.

Details on Limit Break state have also been confirmed, alongside the removal of fuzzies and interesting quality of life addition.

Ho-chan also provided the translation of the changes that will be introduced by the Dragon Ball Fighter Z Season 3 patch for several characters like SSJ Goku, Teen Gohan, Kid Buu, Android 18 and others.

As the Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 patch notes are extremely long, Ho-chan cannot provide a full translation. He did, however, mention that several characters got buffed, but the changes don't seem to be that big as of now.

The beginning of Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 next week will also be marked by the release of Kefla, the first new character releasing for the game this year. Kefla will be followed by Ultra Instinct Goku and three other yet to be confirmed characters. One of them could be Dragon Ball GT villain Omega Shenron, as audio files found in the game's previous versions contained a reference to the character. These files have been in the game for a while, though, so plans may have changed following the announcement of Season 3.

Universe 6’s Kefla will bring some girl power to FighterZ on 28 February!
Get the FighterZ Pass 3 on 26 Feb to play her 2 days early!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

