Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 Changes Detailed In Amazing In-Depth Video

The Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 begins in a few days, and an extremelòy good video has been shared showcasing all of the changes coming with the update.

The new video put together by Rooflemonger shows the general system changes and provides visual details of all the buffs and nerfs coming to all characters. The amount of changes is so big that Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 will almost feel like a sequel.

Among the biggest changes coming to the game's Season 3 are Z Assist Select and Limit Break mechanics.

Z Assist Select: This allows players to select a character’s Assist Attack. Each character has three different Assist Attacks to choose from.

Limit Break Super Power: When you have one character remaining the meter changes to a golden color that automatically provides a huge boost in attack power. You can also use this together with Sparking.

Next week will also see the release of the first Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 DLC character Kefla. The other DLC characters, Ultra Instinct Goku among them, will be released throughout the year.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The game is among the best fighting games released in recent years, thanks to easy to understand mechanics, a 3 versus 3 combat system and plenty of single-player content.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but Dragon Ball FighterZ feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time.