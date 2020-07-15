Download tvOS 13.4.8 Final Update for Apple TV

tvOS 13.4.8 final update is now available for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K right now. Grab the update over Wi-Fi in a few simple steps.

Apple TV Updated to tvOS 13.4.8, Download Now for Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

Straight from the land of boring, Apple TV has been updated to tvOS 13.4.8. Though I make it sound like a bad thing, but obviously, software updates are always important for the top-notch functioning of any hardware, and Apple TV is no exception.

Download macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Final Update

The thing is, unlike iOS, macOS and watchOS updates, tvOS doesn't quite have a 'changelog' you can look at to see what new features you are getting with a specific update. What Apple announces at WWDC 2020 is pretty much what you get for the entire year. And today's update is no different at all. It's simply a bug fix and performance enhancing update. If you are hoping to see something big, then you might want to hold your horses and wait for tvOS 14 to arrive later this year.

In order to download tvOS 13.4.8 onto your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Turn on your Apple TV

Launch the Settings app

Scroll all the way down and select System

Open Software Update and install the available system update from here

tvOS updates tend to install pretty quickly. But during the installation, make sure that you do not turn off your TV or unplug the Apple TV itself. This can potentially brick your device.

If you are a daily user of your Apple TV then it is recommended that you do not skip out on this update at all. After all, you want your set-top box to latch onto that Netflix stream as soon as you hit the play button, right? Then go ahead and install tvOS 13.4.8 immediately.

If you have an Apple TV HD with USB-C, then you can download the IPSW from the link below:

Follow the tutorial below on how to clean instal tvOS 13 on your Apple TV HD using the IPSW file you downloaded above: