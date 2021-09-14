Download the New iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Wallpapers Right Now

You can now go right ahead and download the brand new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers for any device you may have.

Take the New iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Wallpapers for a Spin Before the Smartphones are Available to Order

You know how it goes. Whenever Apple announces a new piece of hardware, it's always accompanied with a brand new wallpaper. Because you know, it just has to!

With the announcement of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro smartphones, we have several wallpapers to play around with, and they are all fantastic since they really pop on an OLED display. Needless to say that Apple wanted to show off the wide color space and high brightness of the new iPhones and what better way to do it with a new set of punchy wallpapers, right?

Although we have created two galleries below where you can download the wallpapers, but we will recommend downloading them from here instead. Why? Because they are completely uncompressed and you get every ounce of pixel goodness from them.

We tried these wallpapers on several devices, including the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We absolutely love them, and we're sure these will pop on even more brighter displays of the iPhone 13.

You can, however, use them on any other device you may have that is not an iPhone. Those courageous among us might even try to crop them, up-scale them and use them on a larger display such as a monitor. But that's OK, more power to everyone!

Interested in learning more about the new smartphones? You've come to the right place then: