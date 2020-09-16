Download: Safari 14 for macOS Catalina and Mojave Released

Apple has released Safari 14 update for macOS Catalina and Mojave ahead of Big Sur launch. You can download the update right now.

Safari 14 for Mac is Better than Ever with Loads of Performance Enhancements, Download it Today

In all the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 noise, Apple has also released an update to Safari on the Mac. Bringing it up to version 14.0, this new release packs a bunch of enhancements that focus on speed and security.

Here is the complete changelog of the update:

Safari 14.0 introduces new features, even faster performance, and improved security.

- New tab bar design shows more tabs on screen and displays favicons by default

- Customizable start page allows you to set a background image and add new sections

- Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

- Removes support for Adobe Flash for improved security

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information on the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

It is highly recommended that you go ahead and download the update right away. In order to do that, simply launch System Preferences and then click on Software Update. Once the update becomes available here, click on Install.