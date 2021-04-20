Download New Purple iPhone 12 Wallpaper for Any Device

Yes, you can now download the new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini wallpaper for any device you may have.

New Purple iPhone 12 Wallpaper Already Available for Download - Freshen Things up Without Buying a New Phone

Apple definitely surprised everyone with a new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple. While the phone goes on sale later this month, you can go ahead and download the wallpaper from them right now and slap it onto any device you may have in your pocket. Whether it is an iPhone or Android phone, it just fits.

Tile Claims Apple’s New AirTags Will ‘Unfairly Limit Competition’ – Wants Congress to Intervene





You can download the wallpapers from this link. Please use this link if you want to download the wallpapers in the best possible quality. If you are not bothered by quality that much then simply click or tap on the wallpaper above and save it to your phone, tablet or computer.

In case you are wondering, the purple iPhone 12 does not feature anything new at all. It is just a simple paint job for the new phone to celebrate spring, apparently. It features the same A14 Bionic chip, offers same great cameras, shoots Dolby Vision video, features wireless charging, wired fast charging, an OLED display and more.

Obviously, it is not recommended that you go ahead and buy this phone right away unless you label yourself a true fanboy. But, a cheap alternative would be to simply download the new wallpaper from the device and maybe grab a purple skin to achieve the same effect. Even a case would do at this point.