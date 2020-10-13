Apple's brand new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro wallpapers have been ripped and available for download for any device you may have.

Download the New iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Wallpapers Before the Phones Go on Sale

While you sit there are wonder whether or not you should pre-order the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro when the time comes, you can indulge yourself in the official wallpapers instead. There are ten in total that have been ripped straight from the latest iOS 14.1 beta. Expect a resolution of 1356x2934, which should be good enough for a lot of phones out there. But if you have something extraordinary like the Xperia 1 II then things might get a little tricky. But it's OK, you will manage somehow.

There are ten wallpapers in total with five light ones and five dark ones. Of course, when you buy the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the wallpapers will switch between light and dark ones automatically. But over here you are limited to what you select.

You can download all the wallpapers together in full quality right from this link.