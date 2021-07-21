Download: macOS Big Sur 11.5 Now Available for Mac Users

macOS Big Sur 11.5 update for Mac is now available for download over the air. Here is everything that is new in this release.

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 with Nifty Changes and Updates

If you have been waiting for a new macOS update to arrive, then today is your lucky day as the brand new macOS Big Sur 11.5 has been released to everyone around the globe. Before you go ahead and download the update, here is everything that is new:

macOS Big Sur 11.5 includes the following improvements for Mac: Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues: Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

With the changelog done and dusted, you can now focus on downloading the update itself. The process is super simple, and it is the same for an Intel or Apple Silicon Mac. Follow the steps below and you will be running macOS 11.5 in no time:

Save your work completely and make sure you are plugged into a wall charger if you have a MacBook

Launch System Preferences

Now click on Software Update

Download and install the available macOS Big Sur 11.5 update from here

The whole update may take a while to download and during this time make sure you do not tinker around with your Mac. You really need this to go through as smoothly as possible.

Your Mac will restart several times during the installation which is completely normal. Once done, you can sign into your user account and start using your Mac normally.

If you have installed macOS Monterey beta onto your Mac, then this update won't be available for you. You must be on macOS Big Sur in order to get this update.

If you like, you may go ahead and clean install the update from scratch if you have an Intel Mac. For more details, check out the tutorial below:

You can grab the macOS Big Sur update from the Mac App Store as well:

Those with an M1 Mac can follow the tutorial posted here: