Download: iPadOS 16.1 Beta Released, Confirms Delayed Launch

Uzair Ghani
Aug 23, 2022
iPadOS 16.1 now available for download.

Apple has released the first beta of iPadOS 16.1 for iPad to those enrolled in Apple’s developer program.

iPadOS 16.1 is Now Available for Download, Will Launch After iOS 16 for iPhone

There have been reports flying around that Apple might delay the launch of iPadOS as it is still a work in progress. And it has now been confirmed by Apple itself that is really the case as the company seeds the first beta of iPadOS 16.1.

According to Apple in an official statement:

This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.

So, it is safe to say that Apple is going to delay the launch of iPadOS by a small margin, or a big one if you are anxiously awaiting the release of new software for your iPad.

Compared to iOS 16, iPadOS 16 isn’t a huge upgrade, except that it brings in the much-awaited Stage Manager feature. Although the feature has managed to create some hype, but once you’ve used it, you’ll start to realize that it’s a hot dumpster fire as it does not quite work as Apple intended it to. But, we are super hopeful that Apple will push out a very usable version of Stage Manager with iPadOS 16.1.

Keep in mind that Stage Manager is available for iPads that feature the M1 chip, which is basically the latest iPad Pro lineup and the latest iPad Air.

