Download: iOS 15.4 Beta 3 Now Available for iPhone and iPad

You can now go ahead and download beta 3 of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 on your iPhone and iPad if you're a registered developer.

Apple has Released Beta 3 of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for iPhone and iPad Developers, Update to Become Available for Public Beta Testers Soon

in order to grab the update over the air, make sure you have 50% or more battery on your device and are connected to Wi-Fi. With that said and done, go to Settings > General > Software Update and download the update from here. It may take a while to download and install so exercise patience.

How to Unlike a Post (Photo or Video) On Instagram

The third beta fixes bugs and improves performance therefore it is important that you go ahead and download the update right away, especially if you are testing out the beta on a daily driver iPhone or iPad. The update should become available to public beta testers very soon.

As far as features go, iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is packed with many. On the iPhone front, the new update allows you to unlock your iPhone 12 and above while wearing a mask, no Apple Watch required. Apart from that, the new Tap to Pay feature is also part of this update.

Apple's famous Universal Control feature is also a part of this update. If you have macOS 12.3 beta installed in conjunction with iPadOS 15.4, you can use your Mac's mouse and keyboard to control your iPad, move stuff around and so much more.

Apart from everything mentioned above, Apple has also released the third beta of tvOS 15.4 to developers as well. Those with a Mac can also download macOS 12.3 Monterey beta 3 over the air. watchOS 8.5 beta 3 is also available.

Want to learn what is new in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4? Check out the following: