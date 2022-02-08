Apple Announces Tap to Pay on iPhone, Allowing Customers to Make Payments Through Their Handset in a Single Touch

Apple announced today that it would bring the Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone, making contactless payments as seamless as possible. Want to know how it works? Then continue reading.

Tap to Pay Will Require No Additional Hardware and Will Work on Existing iPhone Models

When the feature eventually rolls out for the iPhone, small business owners and retail giants can take advantage of it. Thanks to its strong integration with Apple Pay, contactless credit, debit, and other digital wallets can be compatible to make payments through a single tap. This means users will not have to purchase new or additional hardware to make this possible, as Apple will bake the feature in existing models.

According to Apple, Stripe will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their business customers, including the Shopify Point of Sale app this spring. Additional payment platforms and apps are expected to follow later this year. Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet says Tap to Pay on iPhone will introduce a safe way to make transactions.

“As more and more consumers are tapping to pay with digital wallets and credit cards, Tap to Pay on iPhone will provide businesses with a secure, private, and easy way to accept contactless payments and unlock new checkout experiences using the power, security, and convenience of iPhone. In collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses of all sizes — from solopreneurs to large retailers — to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business.”

There is still one thing to keep in mind before you get excited about using Tap to Pay on an older iPhone. Apple states that it will be compatible with an iPhone XS or newer device, meaning any iPhone model launched in 2017 or before will not work. When checking out, the merchant will simply inform the customer to hold out their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Tap to Pay on iPhone will be available to participating payment platforms and their app developer partners to leverage in their software developer kits in an upcoming iOS software beta.

News Source: Apple Newsroom