Download: iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 1 Now Available

Apple has released beta 1 of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 for iPhone and iPad. The update is available for registered developers only.

Available to registered developers at first, we are certain that this update will be made available to those enrolled in the beta software program in a short while.

At the time of writing, it's unclear what this new update brings to the table. Apart from the usual bug fixes and performance improvements, we're certain Apple has tossed in some new features too which we will dig in to once we've taken the beta for a spin on one of our own devices.

It is highly recommended that you install the beta on a device that serves as a purpose of a spare with you. Downloading the update is a simple case of signing into the Apple Developer Program portal, logging in with your Apple ID, downloading the configuration profile and installing the update over the air. Obviously, you can perform a clean installation of the update, if you wish to take that route.

Please note that registering with Apple as a developer will set you back $99 on an annual basis. Is it worth it? Sure, if you want access to beta files way before anyone else. But eventually, Apple does release everything for free to public beta testers. Choose wisely how you wanna do this.

Apart from iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, Apple has also seeded tvOS 15.2 and watchOS 8.2 for developers.