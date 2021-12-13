Final iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Update for iPhone and iPad Now Available

You can now download and install the final iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates for both iPhone and iPad. Let's find out what is new and how to upgrade.

Apple Releases iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 with Handful of Improvements and New Features for iPhone and iPad Users

Although we've covered in detail what is new in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 previously. But, if you are looking for the official changelog then check it out below:

iOS 15.2 adds Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier that provides access to music using Siri. This update also includes the App Privacy Report, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

Apple Music Voice Plan Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music Privacy App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity Messages Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity Siri and Search Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations Apple ID Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death Camera Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max TV app Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place CarPlay Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone: Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone: Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked

ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked

CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps

Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models

Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

With that out of the way completely, let's turn out attention towards actually downloading the update itself.

As ever, you can download and install the update over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update and then tapping on Download and Install. There is a chance that your iPhone or iPad may ask you to plug your device into power, so please do that.

If you are looking to clean install the update, you have that option available to you. Grab the IPSW file from the links below and follow the clean installation tutorial posted here:

Download iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 IPSW Files

You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

2020 iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod touch seventh-generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)

iPad Air (2nd-gen, 3rd-gen, 4th-gen)

iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen)

