Car Key Feature for iPhone Detailed in iOS 13.6 Privacy Screen

Apple is expected to offer a new Car Key feature for your iPhone which will let users unlock their cars without a physical key. The company will most likely reveal the feature with iOS 13.6 rather than iOS 14 which will roll out later this year. Apple has added details pertaining to the upcoming Car Key feature in iOS 13.6.

Apple is Likely Going to Release Car Key for iPhone With iOS 13.6

Apple could most probably announce the feature at its WWDC event which is scheduled to take place on June 22. The details are available in German but we have added the translation for the text. Here's what it reads:

Wallet allows you to add and share car keys for certain vehicles. You can add a car key by logging into the vehicle manufacturer’s app or by entering a coupling code in Wallet to assert your claim as a vehicle owner and to pair your device with your vehicle. If the connection is successful, your device sends a one-time redemption token for the holder to Apple. Apple uses the redemption token, information about your Apple account and device, and your location details at the time of deployment (when location services are enabled) to prevent abuse.

Apple will work with car manufacturers to bring the feature to life. The manufacturers will share a unique dedicated device ID with users for their vehicles. The device ID will include specific details and users will have the option available to share the Car Key with their family using the "Invite" feature. Moreover, Apple will also share the device ID with vehicle manufacturers.

The feature will likely use Apple's ultra-wideband chip present in the latest iPhone 11 series. For older devices, Apple will use NFC to make it possible to unlock without a physical key. We will share more details on the Car Key as soon as we hear it.

News Source: iPhone-Ticker