Download: Beta 2 of iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 Released to Developers

Today Apple has seen fit to release beta 2 of its upcoming iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, and tvOS 14.2 to developers for testing purposes. If you're a developer, you can download the latest builds right now on your compatible devices. If you're not a developer, you can enroll in Apple's Developer Program.

Starting off with iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 beta 2, you can download it through the Apple Developer Center or via over the air mechanism. Make sure that you have the appropriate developer profile installed on your iPhone or iPad.

iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 is a major update considering the amount of forward-facing features it has to offer. iOS 14 brings new Music Recognition control which will be integrated into the Control Center. The feature will allow the Shazam app in the iOS operating system to detect the songs that are playing in apps and even when you're wearing AirPods.

The update also brings a redesigned Now Playing widget for the Control Center that shows recently played albums. In addition, it also features a redesigned interface for AirPlay which will make it easier to play music on multiple devices powered by AirPlay 2. Other than this, Apple also added a "People Detection" feature in the Magnifier app. It will use the camera app to let iPhone users know how far people are. This is a neat addition and pretty useful in times of social distancing.

If you want to test watchOS 7.1 beta 2 on your compatible Apple Watch, you should first download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to general > Software Update to download the beta. Make sure your Apple Watch has more than 50 percent of battery life and connected to a charger. In addition, it should be in the range of your iPhone.

At this point, there are no major front-facing additions in the update. However, it will add fixes for bigs along with performance enhancements for an overall smooth and fluid user experience. Nonetheless, we will update you guys as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new build.

Apart from iOS 14 and watchOS 7.1, Apple has also seeded tvOS 14.2 to developers for testing purposes. The updates arrive two weeks after the new operating system was released to the public. tvOS 14.2 is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV and can be installed on compatible models via a profile that is installed using Xcode on Mac.

tvOS updates have been very minor in scale when it comes to features. However, it will contribute to under the hood improvements and overall stability of the platform. We will let you guys know as soon as something new is discovered in the build. Apple has also seeded beta 9 of macOS Big Sur, so do check that out as well.

This is all for now, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.