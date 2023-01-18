Download The New 2023 MacBook Pro Wallpapers In Green And Magenta Here

Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro lineup, which includes a new 14-inch and 16-inch version, is here, and just like every generation, the company has some cool new wallpapers for you to try out. If you want to give your display a fresh look without having to spend a ton of money getting one of the company’s newest portable Macs, this is the place to do it.

There are a total of four 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers available in two colors; green and magenta. However, if you open up the images by clicking on the links below, you will find that both green and magenta are available in different lighting. We have to give credit to 9to5Mac for showcasing these wallpapers, as they look absolutely stunning. The green wallpaper was available for the new silver MacBook Pro, while magenta was made for the space gray finish.

Keep in mind that these wallpapers are in the 6K resolution, so you will be able to view every detail possible. This is extremely useful if you have a high-resolution monitor, as compressed images will end up looking pixelated. If you want to see these images on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, you will want to hear some of the upgrades that come with these machines too.

For instance, you get the M2 Pro and M2 Max, which sport higher CPU and GPU cores compared to their direct predecessors, the M1 Pro and M1 Max. They also sport Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, which is the first for any MacBook. The HDMI port has been updated to support the 2.1 standard, so you can hook the new MacBook Pro to an 8K 60Hz monitor or a 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate.

While you contemplate getting one of the new MacBook Pro models, you can check out any one of these four wallpapers right now.