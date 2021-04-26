Download 2021 iPad Pro Wallpapers Right Now [Direct Link]

You can now download the latest stock wallpapers from the 2021 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models for any device you may have.

We have said it before and we will say it again - whenever Apple launches a brand new device with a display, a new wallpaper is always a part of the package. This includes the latest 24-inch iMac, the purple iPhone 12 and the list goes on.

Even the new 2021 iPad Pro tablets come with a new set of wallpapers. And right now, you can go ahead and download them all in a neatly packaged zip file here. If you want the wallpapers in their full quality and resolution then download the zip file, otherwise just save the wallpapers from gallery below.

















Since these wallpapers are meant for a Retina display device, therefore you can expect it to look wonderful on anything you are planning to use them on. This includes phones, tablets, PCs, Macs, you name it. You can step things up a notch by slapping this wallpaper onto your Apple Watch.

Again, we will still recommend downloading the wallpapers from the package link above otherwise you will face quite a bit of compression, resulting in pixelated artifacts which you will not be able to unsee. A little bit of effort can make a huge difference in how everything will look on your display.

Be sure to let us know where you plan on using these wallpapers.

