Download the New 24-inch iMac Wallpapers for Any Device Today

The brand new wallpapers from the shiny new 24-inch iMac with M1 chip are available to download for everyone. Grab your favorite one here.

14 Wallpapers from the New 24-inch M1 iMac Now Available for Download, Pick the One Which Fits Your Screen Best

Whenever Apple releases a brand new piece of hardware with a display, a new wallpaper is always a part of the package. The new 24-inch iMac with M1 is no exception and you can download the new wallpapers from the link below and use them on any device you may like.

Please use this link in order to download the wallpaper in their full size. The wallpapers above are compressed and are limited to the 2560x2560 resolution. The ones at the link go beyond 4.5K, which means they are super crisp and extremely high quality.

The announcement of the new 24-inch iMac came as a surprise to everyone. Most of us were expecting the desktop to feature the same old design with an M1 chip packed inside, with the ultimate redesign coming some time later this year. Not only did Apple redesign the iMac from the ground up, but made it available in seven different colors as well. In short, we are still having a hard time digesting whether or not Apple actually pulled off this move. Apparently, they did, and even threw in fourteen wallpaper with the desktop as well.

Take the wallpapers for a spin on your device, we are certain you will get a good kick out of it. It is always nice to see new backdrops coming in as it ends up refreshing our home screens in the best possible way.

